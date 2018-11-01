From Art Darling To Marni Muse: Jess Maybury Is The Model To Know

There’s an increasing crossover between models and influencers. What are your feelings about being an influencer, or street style personality?

I suppose it depends on the 'influencer'. It’s only a term that’s existed in the last few years and has little meaning because none of these people do anything and aren’t actually very interesting. But I suppose models and influencers alike are both desired because of their physical appearance. I just wish the younger generation didn’t care about putting all their efforts into street style and selfies and actually had knowledge of art history, literature and good films. People just praise the rich kids of celebrities now, it’s boring.