Was your New Year's resolution to try and do more cultural stuff? But you haven't really kept to it yet? Well, galleries are a great place to start, and a useful way to provide yourself with some Monday morning coffee machine chat in the office. It's always nice to get to the noteworthy shows soon after they open too, so that you don't feel late to the party.
With that in mind, click through for the five shows not to be missed this month. From the Tate Modern's Performing For The Camera – guaranteed to create conversation both on and off social media – to Vogue's 100-year retrospective at the National Portrait Gallery, February is setting itself up to be an exciting month for art openings.
With that in mind, click through for the five shows not to be missed this month. From the Tate Modern's Performing For The Camera – guaranteed to create conversation both on and off social media – to Vogue's 100-year retrospective at the National Portrait Gallery, February is setting itself up to be an exciting month for art openings.