Since London Collections: Men first touched down in the capital in 2012, the menswear platform has rapidly grown, attracting the biggest and best brands, leading international press, global celebrities and style stars. Each season LCM gives the significantly more established LFW a run for its money, showcasing the most directional designs, meticulously cut clothing and inspired ideas. LCM's remarkable impact can be qualified by the fact that the men’s clothing market has seen sales rise by 22% in the last five years, reaching £13.5bn in 2014, growing at a faster pace than womenswear.
Ending yesterday, the London Collections: Men AW16 season certainly didn't disappoint. The four-day event reaffirmed the creative and commercial greatness of both heritage British brands and emerging UK talent, reminding us of the rich cultural landscape of contemporary menswear. This season, 65 designers showed on schedule and throughout the week, the British Fashion Council held a series of talks featuring industry influencers including Nicola Formichetti and Menswear Creative Director at Louis Vuitton, Kim Jones. In case you missed any of the action, ahead are some of the highlights from LCM AW16...
