I will admit it, here and now, in black and white – I am a burger snob. Sure, you can stick a dry, grilled-to-a-crisp patty in any old bun, squirt a bit of ketchup and call it a burger. Technically. But when you live in London, which is making serious headway towards becoming the burger capital of the planet, why would you?
Here, we've searched high and low to find the best in burgers that our city has to offer. Somewhere in London, right now, a brioche bun is being lightly toasted, onions are being caramelised, mature cheddar is being melted and a grill is warming up. So what are you still doing here?
Click through for London’s best burgers...