This week we celebrate the greatest gift Britain has given to the world (no, not Patrick Stewart's dramatic reading of Taylor Swift lyrics) - the sandwich. From 8th to 14th May it's British Sandwich Week, honouring the delicious and inventive things that Brits have dared to put between two slices of bread.
Since the 4th Earl of Sandwich started with a simple ham sarnie, the UK's chefs have had over 200 years to really push the boat out. We've hunted high and low around our country's gastronomic capital to find the most mouthwateringly, excessive sandwiches available today. From fried chicken and waffles, to cheese and gravy, click through to see what London has to offer this British Sandwich Week.
