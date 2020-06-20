These Are The Most Desirable Rental Properties Right Now

Living in lockdown isn't just changing our spending habits – it's also affecting the rental properties we're searching for.
Unsurprisingly, properties with outdoor space have become more desirable as we've been following social distancing guidelines and staying home as much as possible.
On rental app Movebubble, searches for properties with gardens increased by 193% between mid-March and early May. In the same period, searches for properties with terraces rose by 204%.
The app singled out properties in Hayes, Wembley Park and Manchester's Northern Quarter which have been racking up especially large numbers of views because of their enviable outdoor space.
Advertisement
For many of us, bike rides have become a defining part of lockdown life – both for exercise, and as a way of getting around while we avoid public transport .
According to Movebubble, searches for properties with bike storage have increased by a massive 1500% as people prioritise keeping their wheels safe.
Aidan Rushby, CEO of Movebubble, said of the findings: “Weeks of uncertainty and restricted hours outdoors have forced people to reassess what they really want from their home. Whilst traditionally, many would be willing to forgo an outdoor space in favour of a larger kitchen, we are now seeing the opposite trend emerge."
Lockdown restrictions on real-life property viewings haven't been lifted at the same pace across the UK. In England, buyers and tenants have been permitted to view properties and move home since mid-May, but many people are still preferring to rely on virtual viewings.
From Monday 22nd June, real-life property viewings will also be allowed in Wales, but only in homes that are currently unoccupied. The Scottish government is expected to ease restrictions on real-life viewings from 29th June.
“Since the lockdown came into effect, not only have we seen behaviour rapidly adapting to Home Walkthrough video viewings – but we can also see a pattern of desires coming to light in the search for a new home," Movebubble's Aidan Rushby added. "These include the need for additional space in the form of bike storage - so people can travel safely and minimise the need for public transport.”
Advertisement
Advertisement