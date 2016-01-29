Instagram might not be the obvious place to go for a bit of appreciation of the written word. But users have been getting creative with the photo sharing platform. It's not all sunsets and flat whites on there, you know. People share their favourite quotes; pictures of what they're reading; shots of a young Hunter S. Thompson on the beach. Why not interrupt the selfies on your feed with a little bit of poetry? Most publishers have a nicely curated account, too, so you can keep up to date with the latest releases.
There are even some authors on there giving you a peek into their lives that goes beyond the standard black and white headshot. Yes, a line from Sylvia Plath's Ariel written out in typewriter font can look terribly twee, but, hey, it beats staring at yet another blurry concert shot. Here are a few of our favourites.
