“Denim Hair” Is 2017’s Most Unexpected Trend — & We Love It

"Every other email in my inbox is from people asking for this moonstone blue colour," Cherin Choi, one of L.A.'s top colourists, tells me. "It's totally a thing." Of course, we already had a feeling, thanks to a massive uptick in grey-meets-blue hair hitting Instagram and a growing buzz over the unexpected look in the industry. It's safe to say denim hair has officially arrived.
Choi notes that it's Joico's just-released Blue Metallic Moonstone that is causing the ruckus at Benjamin Arts District. "It's still in the grey family and has a dusted look to it that is perfect for an easy fade and grow out," she says. Kevin Murphy saw this coming, too, and crafted a new line called DenimOnDenim to meet the demand. Guy Tang, another major power player in the rainbow hair world, has his own version: a dusty, one-colour shade with tons of dimension that he calls "acid wash denim hair."
Now, blue hair isn't new — Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Richie, and many more have rocked a cobalt or navy hue, but this year's version is softer, chalkier, and more like, well, denim. The trend has a drawback, of course. "Although dusty blue is a beautiful colour, it's a hard colour to maintain," Daniel Moon, the L.A.-based colourist behind Kanye West and Miley Cyrus' rainbow hues, says. "People have a hard time with the fade [because] it usually goes green. The reason why people love peach, sorbet, and 'blorange' is because the fade is soft and cute." Translation: You gotta really want it, folks.
Now, are you ready to meet the trend you'll be seeing all year? Start clickin'...