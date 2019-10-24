Life Lessons From People Older & Wiser Than You

Ageism is out there. It’s ingrained in our culture. And it starts early. As women, we’re constantly reminded of our biological clocks; we’re asked why we’re still single or why we’re childless. We are all sold creams, gels and miracle cures to change the way we look. Trying to defy nature has become a multi-billion-dollar industry – and most of us are on board. Older people past a certain age are often seen as a drag on the nation’s resources, of little value to the workplace. After all, they’re stuck in their ways, they’re out of touch, they’re weak. Even our road signs for the elderly show a couple hunched over, one with a walking stick, vulnerable as could be. Together, we’ve learnt to dread the ageing process and everything that it means.