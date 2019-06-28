What Inclusion-Focused LGBTQ+ Wedding Planners Want You To Know

“There are people who explicitly will not serve LGTBQ couples, and that’s one level of discrimination,” Broughal says. “But there are also people who are quiet about it. It’s behind closed doors — you wouldn’t know at first. They might not explicitly say ‘we won’t do your wedding,’ but say something like ‘we’re not available on that date.’ Some really obvious forms of discrimination are deep-rooted, but less visible." Broughal says you can sometimes spot these kinds of vendors if they don’t have any photos or representations of LGBTQ+ couples on their websites. She says a company using the word “bride” heavily on their website is another red flag, because it doesn’t acknowledge that in some couples there is no “bride.”