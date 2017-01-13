If we just stop and listen to this generation of children telling us that they don't really feel like a boy or they don't really feel like a girl or that they feel like, for them, the edges are blurred, indistinct; if we just listen to them, we have to see sense. We have to. Gender stereotypes and expectations continue to damage the hope out of all of us. Men struggling to find a kinder space in which to exist, and some men still forcing some women to 'know their place'. Women fighting to be just as they are. Young men, cis and gay, pumping muscle in gyms alongside women running, jumping, boxercising and stretching into ludicrous 'downward dogs' to be supple yet lean, smooth and tight. We are born and live constantly struggling to fit a gender, to be perfect in the face of gender, to blend in the harsh light of gender. These brave, brilliant trans kids are the future; they will, if we allow them, slowly unpick and unravel this toxic gender rigidity and create a much broader, kinder landscape. Let's… just let go and see what happens if we refuse to buy into the notions and beliefs that have driven our society to the edge of sanity. Let's see what happens if we just accept that gender isn't meant to be rigid, it should and can be playful, fleeting, wistful and light. Gender shouldn't be pushing us into binary battles over self-identification or self-expression, gender should be defined by the self and – be it female, male or anywhere in between – it should be believed and honoured. When the world told me that being Pansy made me wrong, I had to make the only torturous journey of transition of my life. The journey to try and please others, to try and be something that made them not be angry at me. The journey that seemed at first to offer some protection from being different, from being me. It didn't, of course, forcing me instead to be what society needed me to be and into harm's way. Supporting children to self-identify and to occupy a gender that feels right and safe to them is the right thing to do and it is abusive to do otherwise. To those who seek this position of abuse I ask you, politely, to stop. Just stop. History has already placed you firmly on the wrong side of integrity and decency but you know that, don't you? That's why you shout ever louder in your echo chamber, joining forces with those whom you would at all other times find toxic and objectionable. Feminists I once admired now in bed with red-tops, and salacious production companies determined to inhabit our knickers again and again and film our 'process'. I have an idea for all those limiting and limited production companies: Why not make a shit-hot hourlong special entitled 'What happens to a child when you deny it truth and freedom?' Can you think of any other form of healthy self-expression that children display through natural emergent behaviour and exploration (Pansy was good, Pansy was strong, Pansy was engaged with her education, Pansy smiled) that we would seek to curtail by labelling the children as mad, bad or dangerous? This has to stop. For fuck's sake, this has to stop. @justjuno1