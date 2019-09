It's a simple enough premise: some children are unhappy with the gender they're assigned at birth, so their friends and classmates should be taught about this and the best ways to offer support if they decide to go through a medical transition. To us, that sounds like common sense. Especially when you consider that Childline receives eight calls a day about gender identity issues – more than double the number it received in 2014-15. However, a number of conservative politicians and right-wing journalists are up in arms over a new book that will teach primary school children about gender diversity and being transgender.Can I Tell You About Gender Diversity?, written by LGBT activist CJ Atkinson, purports to be the first book to explain “medical transitioning” to children as young as seven, The Guardian reported . The book follows a character named Kit, a child who is unhappy with the gender they were assigned at birth, and includes factual information about how others, including teachers and parents, can help. “My name is Kit and I’m 12 years old. I live in a house with my mum and dad, and our dog, Pickle," reads the book's introduction. "When I was born, the doctors told my mum and dad that they had a baby girl, and so for the first few years of my life that’s how my parents raised me. This is called being assigned female at birth. I wasn’t ever very happy that way.” Kit begins to wear boys’ clothes, use the pronouns he/him and changes his name on his birth certificate. The book also explains that using hormone blockers will stop him going through female puberty and talks about the role of surgery in transitioning.

In its reporting of the book last month, the Mail on Sunday inaccurately said that it advises young children against using the terms "boys" and "girls" to avoid discriminating against transgender pupils, and Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine said the book's target audience is "not even ready to choose their A-level subjects, let alone challenge their own biology". Meanwhile, Lord Tebbit, former Tory party chairman, said it was "damaging for children" and would "introduce uncertainty into their minds”, and the former Conservative Home Office minister Ann Widdecombe described it as "nonsense".