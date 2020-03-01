Cosy Baking Recipes To Use Up Leftover Fruit This Weekend

Baking without pressure is one of the best possible ways to spend a Sunday. Unlike baking when you're up against the clock (you promised to make your flatmate's birthday cake and forgot until two hours before) or high expectations (your mum won't stop banging on about your lemon drizzle), a couple of productive hours in the kitchen that result in something delicious for no one but you? The dream.
This is what makes baking with overripe or forgotten fruit such a delight: you get not only the delicious treats but also the satisfaction of not wasting food. You get to scoop up the items loitering in your fruit bowl (or vegetable drawer) and make them into something new.
To inspire you to waste not, want not AND eat what you want, we've rounded up some of our favourite fruity baking recipes.