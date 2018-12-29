Things You Only Know When You Learn To Drive In Your 30s

For years I've been putting off learning to drive, and it turns out I'm not alone – recent figures show that record numbers of young people aren't hitting the road. Whether it’s because we’re more environmentally minded, just can't afford it or are holding out for self-driving cars (my excuse), millennials aren’t getting their L plates.
But finally, at the age of 33 – after realising I could never do that California road trip and would be useless when the zombie apocalypse comes – I decided to get behind the wheel. Here’s what happened...