More often than not, females play small roles in action films. There are plenty of femme fatales, occasional sassy sidekicks, and a lot of female love interests. However, when it comes to female action heroes, the list is short. But it starts with Lara Croft from the iconic video game turned film franchise Tomb Raider. She’s an archaeologist/adventurer who has a lot to teach us: from her raw determination to her vast wealth of knowledge. As if that's not enough, she’s helped pave the way for more characters like herself.