While a lot of people may notice these symptoms and cut dairy out themselves, it's a good idea to see your doctor to make sure it's really lactose intolerance. To test your tolerance, your doctor will likely use one of two common methods : a blood test, or a hydrogen breath test. The hydrogen breath test is the preferred method, but it's a little more intricate; you’ll be asked to breathe into a balloon-like container and then drink a sample of something containing lactose. Samples of your breath will then be taken and checked for hydrogen levels, which increase when your body has trouble breaking down and absorbing lactose.If you do happen to be lactose intolerant, don’t worry — there are lots of alternatives to milk, such as almond milk, soy milk, cashew milk, and rice milk. And if you’re lamenting the fact that you might not be able to eat as much ice cream as you’d like, there are plenty of alternative options out there for that, too.If you’re worried about getting the calcium you need, Dr. Chutkan recommends eating leafy greens and small-boned fish (both are also great sources of calcium), and getting regular exercise The important thing is to remember not to push your body to ingest lactose if it can’t. “When you’re lactose intolerant, you shouldn’t drink milk,” Dr. Chutkan says. “That’s your body saying ‘no please, you can’t digest this, it’s not a good idea for you.’”