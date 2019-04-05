An Ode To Kookaï, For Those Who Wanted A Slice Of Paris In Plymouth

And Kookaï, founded in 1983, was all about the optical illusion: about infusing a bit of Parisian style into the wardrobes of the world, both affordably and (post-1996) ethically. It was good at what it did, for a time. And in 2019, when it is deeply bleak to be British, we must look back at this time and remember that a brand that set out to make us all more chic, more French, was divided, by us Brits, from its original purpose and added back together in a way that allowed us to literally recreate Atomic Kitten tour looks for our nights out in Plymouth.