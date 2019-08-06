I'm A Literary Scout For Film & TV & These Are My Favourite Books

I feel like I’m always looking for stories with a really strong sense of tension. I don’t necessarily mean like somebody’s been murdered and we need to find out who did it before they strike again, although it’s often appealing if a character is against the clock in some way. Usually it’s an internal tension within a character or a set-up, or something that tackles a key question that you can’t help but keep worrying at, the same way you wiggle a tooth when it’s loose. I think for an audience the moments of a story that really draw you in are where the character has a difficult decision to make; we like seeing people who are torn and pulled in different directions because it forces us to get involved and wonder what we’d do in their place. It’s also about finding characters that an audience is going to love, or connect with, or be sort of horribly compelled by. I’m basically always looking for someone that gives me that Tony Soprano feeling, the kind of character you could scream at from the sidelines because you wish they were behaving better but who you can’t help but root for anyway.