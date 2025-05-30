Your June Horoscope Is Here — & You’ll Feel Shapeshifter Energy

Skymates, are you ready to remix your reality? The month of June kicks oﬀ with a fresh breeze of possibility thanks to Gemini Season. The cosmos is giving shapeshifter energy. This is a month to shed the labels you’ve outgrown and flirt with the parts of yourself that you usually keep hidden. Start the improv class. Book the solo trip. Wear the wild outfit. Make the playlist that makes you feel brand new. The first week of June is not about being who you’ve always been — it’s about experimenting with who you might become. And the sky’s got your back.
On June 6th at 4:42 a.m. GMT Venus enters Taurus, one of her favourite signs to luxuriate in. For four weeks, we’re encouraged to indulge, but not recklessly. This is intentional pleasure. It’s the art of discernment in love, money, and self-worth. It’s learning that ease and joy don’t mean laziness; they’re signs of alignment. This transit is here to help us receive better, and stop settling for crumbs. Just three days later on June 8th at 10:58 p.m. GMT, Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Cancer, shifting us from logic-driven mindsets to more intuitive ones. Conversations deepen. Memories resurface. We start reading between the lines… sometimes a little too much. But if we ground ourselves emotionally, this can be one of the most connected mental resets of the year.
Then comes the major celestial plot twist: Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, enters Cancer on June 9th at 9:02 p.m. GMT. This kicks oﬀ a 13-month cycle of emotional expansion. Jupiter in Gemini had us talking, tweeting, spinning our wheels. It was inspiring but often scattered. Now in Cancer, Jupiter wants us to feel before we act. It asks: does this need your energy? Does it nourish your soul or drain it? Less performing, more aligning. Less proving, more embodying. With Mercury and Jupiter both in Cancer, this month is one long check-in with our inner child and higher self. We’re remembering what “safe” and “home” really feel like.
On June 11th at 3:44 a.m. GMT, we get the boost we didn’t know we needed: the Sagittarius Full Moon. After April and May’s intensity, this full moon feels like a portal back into joy. It’s the “I’ve been through it, but I’m still here and still shining” moon. A “let me stop waiting for permission and just live” kind of moon. Big travel dreams, big career risks, big romantic leaps —this lunation encourages all of it. Let it remind you of who you are when you aren’t dimming your light.
But wait, there’s more! By June 15th at 2:36 p.m. GMT, reality checks in. Jupiter in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries, and we may feel the growing pains of emotional maturity. You want to feel good — but are your habits aligned with that feeling? Saturn asks you to commit to your growth. Jupiter asks you to trust it’s possible. Together, they push you to be more honest about what’s working and what’s not. The vibe continues to ground when Mars enters Virgo on June 17th at 8:35 a.m. GMT. This shift favours methodical action, not impulsive chaos. Just watch for perfectionism or burnout. Rest is productive, too.
Then on June 18th at 3:16 p.m. GMT, Jupiter in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries, testing our intuition. Don’t gaslight yourself or others. This square can bring spiritual delusions or idealised dreams that need refining. Ask yourself: is this what I really want, or just what I think I should want? Make peace with letting go of the fantasies that don’t serve the version of you you’re becoming.
We close the month with the Summer Solstice (in the Northern Hemisphere) on June 20th at 4:42 a.m. GMT, as the sun enters Cancer, followed by the New Moon in Cancer on June 25th at 10:31 a.m. GMT. This is a sacred time to reset. Let your intentions be rooted in care, softness, protection, and courage. Think long-term. Six months from now, when the Cancer Full Moon shines in January 2026, what do you want to have built? Nurture that vision now.
And just when things start feeling serious, Mercury enters Leo on June 26th at 7:09 a.m. GMT, encouraging us to speak with heart, act with flair, and reclaim our stage. If June started oﬀ quiet and contemplative, it’s ending with main character energy. Let them know you’re still here — bolder, softer, and beyond ready for your next chapter.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, for the first three weeks of June, Gemini Season activates your communication sector, and suddenly, your voice becomes your most powerful tool. The month begins with wordplay, wit, and wonder. You’re learning how to say what you mean and mean what you say — without shrinking or overcompensating. If your life were a screenplay, you’re the fast-talking, truth-telling character who finally admits something real to the world.
Venus enters its home sign of Taurus on June 6th, seducing your money sector and reminding you that grounding isn’t about sitting still — it’s about knowing your worth so deeply that even chaos can’t unseat you. You’ll be called to define what wealth and security means to you as the month unfolds. Mercury and Jupiter both in Cancer (on starting on the 9th and 10th, respectively) double-down on the domestic feels. Your home, family, and emotional security come front and centre. You may want to host a gathering, redecorate your space, or simply feel safer in your own skin.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th lights up your expansion sector, and it’s giving “book the trip,” “pitch the idea,” “say yes to the thing that excites and terrifies you.” Your soul’s been whispering about the next level; this moon lets you scream it. That same week, Jupiter squares Saturn and Neptune, creating tension between your urge to retreat and your duty to show up. Find the balance between escapism and responsibility. You don’t have to choose just one — just do both with intention.
Then, as Cancer Season begins on June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon strikes five days later), the spotlight returns to your inner life. Think cosy nights in, long conversations with chosen family, and softening your hustle. Jupiter also being in this sector for the next year wants you to redefine what “success” means on the inside, not just the outside. You’re allowed to grow roots and bloom at the same time.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
This June, Gemini Season activates your money and values sector, Taurus, and you’re learning that wealth is less about the number in your account and more about how you feel when you wake up. Is your life rich in peace, pleasure, and purpose? If not, Gemini Season wants to help you recalibrate. June kicks oﬀ with you taking a magnifying glass to your habits, income, spending patterns, and sense of self-worth.
Then Venus enters your sign on June 6th, blessing you with one of the most magnetic transits of the year. You’ll be glowing from the inside out, attracting not just attention, but aligned opportunities. It’s your season for glow-ups, level-ups, and “I told you so” moments… just make sure the validation starts from within. With Mercury and Jupiter both entering Cancer shortly after, your communication sector is supercharged. Write the pitch. Record the podcast. Send the love note. Say the thing.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th activates your sector of depth, intimacy, and transformation. Someone may open up to you — or you may finally open up to yourself. This full moon is a turning point in how you merge, share, and receive. It’s less about romantic fireworks and more about soul-level clarity. Around the same time, Jupiter in Cancer squares Saturn and Neptune, so if there’s a conversation you’ve been avoiding or a truth you’ve been dancing around, it may erupt like a volcano. Stay honest. Stay soft. Let yourself be surprised.
Then Cancer Season and the solstice strikes June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon takes place five days later), bringing a storytelling, heart-centred vibe to your world. Your voice matters, Taurus. Your story heals more than just you. If June were a film, you’re the quiet character whose words change the whole plot.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, the sun is in your sign for the first three weeks of June, and you already know what that means: main character energy. June is your movie montage moment — new you, new moves, new vibe, new chapter. Everyone’s watching, but more importantly, you’re watching yourself become someone you’ve always secretly known you were.
Venus enters Taurus on June 6th, illuminating your spirituality sector and inviting you to move slower, dream deeper, and soften into your own magic. Think dream journals, late-night epiphanies, and suddenly craving stillness in a world of noise. This Venus transit is the rebirth moment. The reboot. The realignment. The reminder that you are not behind… you’re becoming.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th lights up your partnership sector. If your love life were a scene, this would be the romantic monologue. Someone might confess their feelings. You might realise who really rides for you. It’s a big-hearted, bold moon that reminds you that you don’t have to do life alone. Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune later that week add a little friction to your reputation and visibility sector. If you’ve been saying yes to things that don’t match your long-term goals, you’ll feel the sting. But you’ll also feel the redirection. Let the universe course-correct you.
Cancer Season begins June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon strikes five days later), illuminating your values and finances for the next four weeks. What are you ready to receive, Gemini? Don’t just manifest abundance — make space for it. With Jupiter now in this sector for the year ahead, the cosmos is giving “booked and busy,” but also “rested and fulfilled.”
Cancer Sun & Rising:
You’re not the same Cancer you were even a month ago — and the universe knows it. June begins with the sun in Gemini, lighting up your sector of spirituality and closure for the first three weeks. This isn’t the month to rush; it’s the month to reflect. Think of Gemini Season as the soft glow before the sunrise — a gentle moment to say goodbye to outdated beliefs, routines, and versions of you that just don’t hit anymore.
Venus, the planet of love, enters Taurus on June 6th, bringing blessings to your friendship and social network sector. Someone in your crew may connect you to abundance, joy, or clarity — and if you’ve been feeling out of place socially, this helps you find your people again. Then, Mercury and Jupiter both enter your sign (on June 9th and June 10th), bringing the spotlight straight to your aura. Expect compliments, visibility, inspiration, and new momentum. Your birthday season is coming, but the prep work and celebration starts now. Jupiter in Cancer will take you to brand new heights over the course of the next year, so get ready!
Meanwhile, the Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th activates your wellness and routine sector. It’s giving “drink water and mind your business” energy, but with a twist. You’re noticing which habits feel expansive, and which feel like punishment. Maybe you start biking again. Maybe you finally delete that draining app. Maybe you just cry it out and sleep in. Either way, this moon is a release valve. Around the same time, Jupiter squares Saturn and Neptune, revealing where you’ve been overextending emotionally. You can’t save everyone, Cancer. But you can save yourself.
Once Cancer Season begins on June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon strikes five days later), you’re stepping into a brand new personal era. You’re in bloom. You’re magnetic. You’re ready. If June were a story, you’ve been oﬀscreen for a few chapters — but now the camera is back on you, and your glow up is undeniable.
Leo Sun & Rising:
This month, Leo, you’re the friend who somehow brings levity to even the most serious situations. Gemini Season activates your sector of friendship, tech, and community. You’re finally catching your breath after a year of nonstop internal growth. Think: the group chat is lit again, your inbox is buzzing with new collaborations, and your mind is overflowing with creative ideas.
Venus enters Taurus on June 6th, blessing your career and public image. This is a cosmic LinkedIn upgrade — but prettier. Someone may recommend you for something that takes your visibility to the next level. Then Mercury and Jupiter enter Cancer mid-month, activating your healing sector. You might be doing shadow work in silence while everyone thinks you’re just vibing. You are, but your intuition is also screaming out revelations that change everything.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th activates your pleasure sector, and it’s a major heart-opener. Whether you’re feeling yourself in a new way or realising who makes your inner child giggle, this is a cosmic permission slip to enjoy. Make art. Flirt more. Indulge without shame. Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune around this time may shake up a shared resource or financial situation — especially one tied to your creative or romantic partnerships. Read the fine print and set boundaries where needed.
The solstice strikes and Cancer season begins June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon strikes five days later), and you enter your annual cocoon phase. This is your lunar pregame before Leo Season. If June were a movie, you’re in the scene where the character retreats to the countryside, takes a few deep breaths, and remembers who they are before the final act. Let yourself recalibrate. The best is still to come.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
If May had you moving in slow motion, Virgo, then June is the month that yells “action!” Gemini Season lights up your legacy and career sector for the first three weeks of the month, and you’re finally clear on the story you’re here to tell. This is main-character energy for your professional life. Whether you’re launching something new or simply reorganising your next step, the momentum is real.
Venus enters Taurus on June 6th, blessing your travel, study, and expansion sector. You’re craving depth. Apply for the course. Book the solo trip. Write your novel. Your worldview is evolving, and it’s beautiful to witness. Mercury and Jupiter enter Cancer shortly after, activating your community sector. The people around you are ready to rally behind your vision, but only if you speak it into existence. Tell them what you’re building. Let them show up for you.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th touches your home and family sector. It’s giving “clearing clutter and clearing karmic contracts” at the same time. Someone from your past might reappear — this time for closure. Or maybe you finally let yourself be the one who doesn’t initiate. If it constantly feels heavy, it’s time to let it go. Around the same time, Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune may put pressure on your romantic or business partnerships. If the vibes are oﬀ, they’ll scream louder. Don’t force what doesn’t feel aligned.
Once Cancer Season begins June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon strikes five days later), it’ll lighten up your friendship sector and soften the mood. You’re tapped back into joy, community care, and celebration. The “just because” type of love. If June were a book, this would be the chapter where you stop trying to control the plot and just let it unfold through surrender and ease.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this month pulls you out of your comfort zone — in a good way. Gemini Season activates your sector of expansion, travel, and higher learning for the first three weeks. You’re craving a plot twist that feels like freedom. Whether you’re booking a spontaneous trip, re-enrolling in a course, or watching a documentary that sends you into a spiral of curiosity, you’re letting yourself roam.
Your planetary ruler Venus enters Taurus (the other sign that it rules) on June 6th, stirring sensuality and intimacy in your merging sector. If you’ve been holding back from allowing people in, this transit helps you feel safe enough to soften, even if you have to take baby steps at first. Then Mercury and Jupiter move into Cancer (on June 8th and 9th, respectively), lighting up your career and public image sector. You’re being watched in the best way. The next 13 months will stretch your legacy — one boundary, one spotlight, one yes at a time.
Next up, the Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th lands in your communication sector, and suddenly, you’re braver with your words. Say the thing you’ve been meaning to say. Send the pitch that could change your life. Text the ex (or delete their number for good). Whatever truth was stuck in your throat finally finds its way out — and you feel so much lighter for it. But with Jupiter squaring Saturn and Neptune around this time, be wary of idealising your daily routine or overbooking your energy. You can be productive without being sacrificial.
Cancer season arrives June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon strikes five days later), bringing your career into even sharper focus. You may be receiving public praise for something you’ve quietly been working on for months — or getting ready to pivot altogether. If June were a film, you’re standing on a balcony, looking out at the life you’ve built, wondering what your next chapter will hold. The view looks promising.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, for you, the month of June whispers, “Merge — but only if it feels safe to.” Gemini Season activates your intimacy and outside resources sector for the first three weeks of the month, bringing attention to debts, shared finances, and energetic cords. You’re looking at who’s pouring into you, who’s draining you, and who you’ve outgrown. Venus enters your opposite sign of Taurus on June 6th, gracing your partnership sector. During this transit, love wants to feel like luxury. It’s not about the price tag — it’s about the peace it brings.
Then Mercury and Jupiter enter Cancer on the 9th and 10th respectively, expanding your sector of expansion and belief. The fog lifts. You’re trusting your own mind again. If you’ve been second-guessing yourself or staying in a mental spiral, this is the month where you give yourself permission to believe in your path again. You’ll love Jupiter in Cancer’s energy over the course of the next year because it’ll feel like a cosmic hug, giving you permission to dream big.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th lands in your money and self-esteem sector, bringing financial revelations. Maybe a major payment lands. Perhaps you realise you’ve been underselling yourself. Either way, this full moon tells you to name your worth. No shrinking. Around the same time, Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune highlight patterns of procrastination or avoidance when it comes to your passions or projects. If fear is blocking your flow, mid-month will show you how to release it.
Last but not least, Cancer Season begins June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon strikes five days later), bringing light and warmth to your philosophical and travel sector. You’re finally able to breathe again. You’ve been in the underworld. You’ve done the shadow work. Now it’s time to spread your brilliant wings and go. If June were a myth, you’d be the phoenix at sunrise.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, this is your love story month — but you get to decide the genre. Gemini Season activates your partnership sector, and your connections are front and centre. From collabs to crushes, conversations feel brighter and more fated. Venus enters Taurus on June 6th, inviting beauty into your daily life. Your skincare routine becomes a ritual. Your walk around the block becomes a meditation. And then on June 9th and 10th respectively, Mercury and your ruler Jupiter both shift into Cancer, enhancing your intimacy and wealth sector. Suddenly, you’re thinking long-term. You’re dreaming bigger about who you want to merge with, and why. Whether romantically or financially, your discernment is increasing. You’re done with surface-level everything.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th is your annual reset — and it’s everything. Ever since the Sag new moon six months ago, you’ve been evolving quietly, shedding skins and stories that no longer fit. This full moon is your permission slip to be seen. Say yes to yourself again. Celebrate yourself loudly. A birthday doesn’t need to be near to mark a milestone. Around the same time, Jupiter in Cancer squares both Saturn and Neptune in Aries, nudging you to assess whether your home and family systems support your growth. You might be realising it’s time for a new environment — internally or externally.
Finally, Cancer Season begins June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon takes place five days later, inviting softness back into your intimacy sector. You want closeness, but only with people who feel like ease. If June were a novel, this would be the chapter where you take the leap — and learn to land on your own terms.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
You’re reorganising your life, Capricorn, but with softness this time. Gemini Season highlights your sector of wellness and routine for the first three weeks of June, so you’re reworking your schedule — but not from a place of pressure. Instead of doing the most, you’re asking what actually feels sustainable.
Venus enters Taurus on June 6th, shining in your pleasure and romance sector. You’re allowed to want more sweetness, Capricorn. You don’t always have to earn it. Then on the 9th and 10th respectively, Mercury and Jupiter enter your opposite sign of Cancer, activating your partnership sector. Someone might enter (or reenter) your life with a message that changes everything. The next 13 months will be major for deepening commitments and shifting how you show up in all kinds of relationships — romantic, platonic, business. The key: stay open.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th activates your spiritual sector. You may feel extra sleepy, emotional, or unexplainably clear. Something you thought you needed, you realise you’re ready to release. A full-body exhale. Around this time, Jupiter’s squares with Saturn and Neptune illuminate how you’ve been communicating your needs — or not. If you’ve been biting your tongue, mid-month gives you a mic. Use it wisely.
Once the solstice strikes and Cancer Season begins June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon takes place five days later, your partnerships take centre stage for the next four weeks. Someone’s showing up for you in a way that surprises you — or you’re showing up for yourself more than ever before. If June were a documentary, this would be the slow pan into your eyes: focused, determined, emotionally present, and ready for what’s next.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, if you’ve been feeling lost in the sauce, June says: “Here’s your unique flavour.” Gemini Season wakes up your creativity, romance, and joy sectors for the first three weeks of the month. You’re ready to flirt with life again. Try new things. Wear colours that make you feel like a walking sunrise.
Venus enters Taurus on June 6th, bringing grace to your home and family sector. It’s the month to make your home feel like a hug, or to invite people over who do. Mercury and Jupiter enter Cancer on the 9th and 10th respectively, bringing momentum to your work and wellness sector. You’re ready to clean out your fridge, schedule your appointments, and finally get that weird drawer organised. But it’s deeper than that. It’s about clearing energy that you’ve outgrown or that weighs you down, not just clutter.
The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 11th activates your social sector, and you’re feeling extra reflective. Who are you when you’re around others? Who do you want to be? This lunation could bring a friendship breakthrough — or closure. Don’t fear the truth. Jupiter’s squares to Saturn and Neptune mid-month may surface financial or self-worth insecurities, but only so you can rewire them. This isn’t a punishment. It’s a portal.
Once Cancer Season begins June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon takes place five days later, you’re reminded to tend to your body and your mental health. You’re in a season of repair, of rebirth. If June were a mixtape, this would be the transition track. The tempo slows. The lyrics get real. And you? You’re right on beat.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
June arrives like a love letter to your inner child, Pisces. Gemini Season activates your sector of home, family, and emotional foundations. You’re craving comfort, but also new beginnings within your private world. This could be the month you move, redecorate, reconnect with family, or reimagine what home even means.
Venus enters Taurus on June 6th, sweetening your communication style and helping you attract exactly what (and who) you want through your voice. Mercury and Jupiter enter Cancer on the 9th and 10th of June, lighting up your pleasure and passion sector. You’re in your muse era during this next year of Jupiter in Cancer. Whether it’s writing poems or dancing in the mirror, make space for play, and also be prepared to receive more attention romantically and creatively. It’s giving fame and going viral.
The Sag Full Moon on June 11th lands in your career and legacy sector. Something major is culminating. You may feel more visible, more respected— or more called to pivot. This full moon shows you what’s working and what’s just working against you. Around this time, your ruler Jupiter, currently in Cancer, squares both Saturn and Neptune in Aries, activating your self-sector and pushing you to be more honest about your patterns of escapism or martyrdom. Self-awareness doesn’t mean self-blame.
Once Cancer Season begins June 21st (and the Cancer New Moon takes place five days later, your romantic and creative sides are reignited. You’re glowing again, Pisces. Love is swirling around and within you, and you can’t get enough of it. If June were a movie, this would be the montage scene — sunlight, you’re dancing, barefoot in the grass, realising that healing doesn’t always have to be heavy.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
