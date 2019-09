The Most Hilarious Responses To J.K. Rowling's Latest Dumbledore Revelation

"Complex character development over time matters, but so does representation," Refinery29's Sesali Bowen wrote as The Crimes of Grindelwald opened last year. "Giving marginalised groups the chance to see themselves and their identities represented on screen did not have to begin or end with Dumbledore. Just as there are a plethora of cultures represented in Fantastic Beasts, so, too, can there be more than one person who is not straight. My issues with Dumbledore aside, The Crimes of Grindelwald needed a gay scene because it’s the right thing to do."