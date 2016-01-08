Hi Jessie! Let's start at the beginning – how did you get into performing?

I went to art school and did illustration. My mum put me on a kids' acting agency and I ended up on an advert immediately, and then I got another job and another and then I was suddenly in Harry Potter; I was an actor without meaning to be. I see myself as an illustrator, foremost – I’ve always drawn and drawing is my life and what I want to do forever – but I realised I needed to make my own [performance] work so I started doing comedy, making YouTube videos, and built my way up to doing my first hour [show] at Edinburgh Fringe. My twenties have been about getting here and this show is the story of my dating life and creative life so far.



So, why’s it called I Loved Her?

Because my boyfriend has said that sentence to other people and I can’t get over it...



Ha. In that sense I guess it does sum up the sentiment of the show – which is really about giving voice to the things people wouldn’t admit to – like jealousy, for example. The honesty of your YouTube videos and show are what make them so brilliant, but do you ever worry about putting too much out there in the public domain?

That’s something I had to think about when I had the baby. My instinct was to Instagram the shit out of him, and I did at first, but then I thought, 'Oh God, I’m now responsible for this human and he didn’t choose to go on Instagram, he doesn’t even know what it is!' I had to think about whether I wanted to include the baby’s face. I decided not to, and set up a private Instagram full of pictures of him that no one can see. just a few friends and family, literally about 10 people.



So your social media use has changed now?

Before I was pregnant, I was in an awful phase – incredibly neurotic and looking up people I liked – I lived online vicariously and it was really important to get that across. Having a baby completely cured me of my social networking anxiety over life online. I can’t spend a huge portion of my day stalking someone online– which sounds severe– but people do it all the time, it’s the norm, it’s part of their daily internet diet. That had to be the root of the show.



