American film critic Pauline Kael called Bande à part Anna Karina’s breakthrough film, "a reverie of a gangster movie." It is maybe Godard’s most playful film, about a love triangle between three lives in flux, gadding about Paris trying to make it, untroubled by consequence.



Take the spontaneous Madison, breaking out between Karina – in her first feature film – Sami Frey’s Franz and Claude Brasseur’s Odile, with John Lee Hooker’s "Shake It Baby" on the jukebox as the three moving together in unerringly insouciant sync.



The scene was shot without warning, “in a bar at Vincennes, at the busiest hour.” Onlookers can be seen watching on from the rest of the café. This being Paris, they’re only marginally involved in the goings-on of one of the greatest film directors of all time; conversation must go on.



The music cuts out, and Godard speaks, in voice-over: “Now it’s time to open a second parenthesis, and to describe the emotions of the characters.”



First we hear of Arthur’s thoughts: “Arthur [Brasseur] keeps looking at his feet but he thinks about Odile’s mouth, about her [or, maybe, his] romantic desires.” Then Karina: “Odile is wondering whether the two boys noticed her two breasts, which move beneath her sweater with every step.” Then Frey’s: “Franz is thinking of everything and nothing. He doesn’t know whether the world is becoming a dream or the dream, a world.”



Of the film, Godard wrote in his book Godard on Godard: “Referring to my `Bande à Part' mood characters, who live off the cuff and whose speech is recorded directly."



"The interesting thing is this sort of fluidity, being able to feel existence like physical matter: it is not the people who are important, but the atmosphere between them. Even when they are in close-up, life exists around them."



