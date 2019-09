The Beauty Products Tokyo It Girls Swear By

We would be wise to take a cue or two from the Japanese. Over there, across the world from us, the people do not litter and the trains are rarely ever delayed . They clean their hands with an oshibori — what we call a wet face cloth — before eating a meal. That trend never quite caught on at Applebee's, and the MTA isn't ever going to reward us with a bullet rail, but there is one thing we can easily start to implement from the culture: their beauty routines