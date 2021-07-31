These Award-Winning Photographs Explore Mental Health During Lockdown

A beautifully evocative photo of a filmmaker using knitting to manage her mental health during lockdown has won a top photography prize.
"Untangling" by London-based filmmaker Jameisha Prescod triumphed in the Managing Mental Health (single image) category at the Wellcome Photography Prize 2021.
The powerful photograph illuminates the way that the isolation of lockdown exacerbated Prescod's depression as she spent much of her time alone in the "concentrated chaos" of her bedroom.
"It's where I work a full-time job, eat, sleep, catch up with friends and most importantly cry," Prescod says, pointing out that knitting allowed her to put "everything else on pause" for a while.
Prescod receives a £10,000 prize for her photograph – as does visual storyteller Yoppy Pieter. "Trans Woman: Between Colour and Voice", Pieters' photo series chronicling how the pandemic made life harder for trans women in Indonesia, triumphed in the Fighting Infections (series) category.
More than 10,000 images from all over the world were submitted for the Wellcome Photography Prize 2021. Check out a selection of winning photographs in this slideshow.