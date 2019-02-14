How This International Fashion Prize Turns Emerging Designers Into Industry Giants

I really love the idea of showing and presenting to the world our tradition, history and culture. Also, when I was showing my collection in Milan, many Asian customers felt very proud of their culture when discovering our products… Their reaction genuinely impressed me. China is a country traditionally known for mass production at low quality (and this is what they were expecting) and I really aim to change this idea and to purvey that, alongside products for the masses, we can also offer good design and a beautiful culture.