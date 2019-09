Send A Message Of Empowerment This International Women’s Day

From 8am-8pm on Wednesday, women are invited to visit the space to leave an inspirational message for other women on a wall of colourful envelopes, and to take one for themselves. As well as housing this wall of empowering messages, Charlotte and Philip have created bespoke art work dedicated to the female form which will be displayed on one of the glass walls within the space. Expect to see vinyl prints of Charlotte's black and white imagery of the female form overlaid with Philip's icon bright, primary colour illustrations, creating pieces of truly collaborative art. On Wednesday, Refinery29 will be hosting a Facebook live from the installation at 12pm GMT to discuss the artist couple's collaborative mission of supporting women – be sure to tune in.