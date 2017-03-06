Send A Message Of Empowerment This International Women’s Day

You'll no doubt be aware that Wednesday 8th March is International Women's Day. Beginning in the early 1900s, it continues to be recognised globally and marks a day of "unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action – whatever that looks like globally at a local level." International Women's Day 2017 centres on the theme #BeBoldForChange, with the aim of encouraging everyone to take their own steps – no matter how big or small – to create a better and more inclusive world for all genders.
Social app Tinder is interpreting this year's mandate through a unique celebratory event – their #BeBoldForChange immersive art installation at the Observation Point on London's South Bank, which they've created in collaboration with feminist artist and filmmaker Charlotte Colbert and her husband, the artist and fashion designer Philip Colbert.
From 8am-8pm on Wednesday, women are invited to visit the space to leave an inspirational message for other women on a wall of colourful envelopes, and to take one for themselves. As well as housing this wall of empowering messages, Charlotte and Philip have created bespoke art work dedicated to the female form which will be displayed on one of the glass walls within the space. Expect to see vinyl prints of Charlotte's black and white imagery of the female form overlaid with Philip's icon bright, primary colour illustrations, creating pieces of truly collaborative art. On Wednesday, Refinery29 will be hosting a Facebook live from the installation at 12pm GMT to discuss the artist couple's collaborative mission of supporting women – be sure to tune in.
By facilitating this exchange of messages, Tinder wants to play a part in the conversation of female empowerment and encourage support and communication between women – and we’re totally on board. Head down to leave a personal message, woman to woman; who knows how it could impact her life, or yours.
