I thought setting a limit would help me make smarter, more informed decisions, ensuring that I thoroughly appreciate everything I spend my cash on. But when I looked at the three items I regret, I realised that my biggest downfall wasn’t just fashion FOMO. It was also my wishful thinking.



Instead of pragmatically buying based on whether or not I would wear something, I would instead get caught up thinking of the type of person who would wear a specific outfit, shoe, or top. This dress for badass-boss Jess. These shoes for vintage New Girl Jess. The fact that I had nothing like them existing in my wardrobe also helped me justify those purchases — but I didn’t really think of the reality. I would never have to wear that dress. My feet are actually a little too big. Peach is just not my colour.



It’s this type of realistic thinking I’m starting to listen to. I’m starting to admit that, as much as I love the off-the-shoulder tops every girl in NYC is wearing, I’ll probably never wear one because I hate strapless bras. And while I love the look of culottes on my coworkers, I just prefer the ease and simplicity of shifts and A-line skirts. For some women, buying for a future self and letting clothes act as a gateway to trying out new sides of your personhood works for them; for me, it requires a budget that I frankly don't have.



Even more importantly, I’ve learned to redefine what I mean by “need.” I don’t need a new trendy off-the-shoulder top, or a dress to make me look more grown-up. I’ve found that through limiting myself, I only end up making justifications to buy things, making up reasons to get a new pair of shoes. Do I need it? I keep asking myself, when I should be asking, Will I wear it — a lot?



Of those seven items I've bought this year, I love the other four: a pair of brown flat sandals from the Bloomingdale's outlet, a Helmut Lang crop top and Theory shift from a sample sale, and yet another printed silk cutout dress, a secondhand Alice & Olivia piece to wear to a wedding. Only two of these truly fulfilled the “need” criteria — the sandals to replace broken ones, and the shirt to wear with everything. The two dresses, though? I definitely didn’t need them. But I love them, and they are heavily rotated through my closet.