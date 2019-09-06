I Packed My Lunch Every Day For A Month & This Is What I Learned

I went out of town for two days in the middle of this week, so it was slightly disrupted, but get this: during the end of week four, I got a second wind. I abandoned my big-batch cooking once and for all. I did this for a lot of reasons. For one thing, as you may have already gathered, eating these repetitive meals was making me profoundly sad, and a little bit scary. I chalk this partially up to the fact that I’m just not that good of a cook (I tend to go rogue and deviate from the recipe, if I even bother to follow one). It’s one thing to eat one or two servings of mediocre food, it’s quite another to eat five or six. I also found microwaving things in the office kitchen to be full of social minefields ranging from small talk to the physical navigation of the space. I’m not sure if you could tell, but I have social anxiety.