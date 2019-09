The 22-Year-Old Girl Who Became A Mass Murderer

We met many people who were involved with her personally and we went through all the documents. We tried to make the film about the real situation but we chose the scenes ourselves. What we didn’t want to do was just script scenes that would be better for everyone’s understanding. We thought our film should sit on the edge... not on side with Olga, but not not on side. Our point of view was just connected with the idea that existential drama was the rationale to explain the act. We show the problems in the family, the problems with gender and sexuality, and with bullying... but I don't think we make a judgement. That was deliberate.