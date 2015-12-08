Hypnosis Is The Best Thing That's Happened To My Body Image

Have you ever said something to yourself aloud, just before sleep, in an effort to remember it in the morning? I do that trick sometimes, saying, "laptop" or "phone charger" to myself, and, upon waking, the thought pops up instantly, as if I'd left it on my bedside table. That's what it was like after my first hypnotherapy session, and each of the sessions that followed.



Looking in the mirror, I'd think, Oh right, I accept and appreciate myself, just as I am in this moment. It wasn't as if I had instant, totally positive body image after one session (or even after six). But the habits and thought patterns I consciously strived to ingrain in my mind were made more accessible. Though these moments of self-acceptance weren't totally automatic, all of a sudden they weren't as much of a stretch, either.



I did the rest of my sessions with Walker back in New York, via Skype. I was surprised to find that falling into hypnosis was even easier via this medium, perhaps because I could do it while in the comfort of my own home (and sweatpants). What was not surprising was just how many other subjects arose during our sessions. After all, body image is interlocked with so many other personal issues: stress, relationships, childhood, parents. When one of those emotional minefields got tweaked, I could immediately see the aftershocks rippling through my perception of my body. And with each hypnotherapy session, Walker helped me to take a closer look at all those areas, too. But no matter what we worked on, I always left a session feeling more clear and grounded in myself. Funny that diving so deep into my own head is what helped me get out of it.



It was as if my mental path had been swept clean of those needless, nagging thoughts and patterns I kept getting stuck on. Each time I came out of hypnosis, I found that I could move more easily and see where I needed to go.



Hypnotherapy isn't a spell that makes everything better with a few magic words. It's a process that teaches you to find your own magic words — and remember them. It's not a party trick; no one's going to make you run around barking and acting like a dog. If anything, hypnotherapy is a tool that lets you be yourself, achieve your goals, and free yourself from all the old nonsense that's keeping you stuck.



Maybe it sounds like a shortcut — and maybe it is. But, really, what's so wrong with a shortcut when you know exactly where it is you want to go?

