Hyper Japan, the UK's biggest celebration of Japanese culture, hit London for its 10th anniversary this weekend, with people travelling from far and wide to eat traditional food, cosplay, watch cookery demonstrations and shop Japanese brands over the three days of the convention.
While Japan has a rich and varied history when it comes to subcultures and style, there are some more recognisable strands of its street fashion, like Lolita, inspired by Victorian and Edwardian children's clothing, as well as silhouettes from the Rococo period. Kawaii – meaning 'cute' – style has inspired fashion lovers globally, with kitsch and cartoon-laden pieces becoming more mainstream than cult (think of adorable mascots like Hello Kitty, Gudetama and Pusheen).
From cosplaying cult anime characters to paying homage to wider known manga figures like Sailor Moon, here's what people wore to Hyper Japan's 10th anniversary.