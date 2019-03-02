Spring is here! For the new season, team Refinery is all about pastels. We're loving lilac, powder blue, mint and blush pink. Animal prints are still going strong, with zebra and leopard leading the charge. As for finishes, we expect to see a lot of satin this season, from the classic midi skirt to fab summer dresses. But what we're really stocking up on are accessories!
Oversized shades are reclaiming their crown from the micro sunglasses that have been trending since last summer. Cute mini bags are also a team favourite, from '90s-style embroidered shoulder bags to wooden totes that look like a piece of art, plus a structured black mini that’s appropriate for work and a casual, ice blue crossbody from Supreme.
As for jewels, the team is loving gold hoops, jewel-encrusted huggies and baroque-inspired pearl earrings. A satin scarf and designer headband also make on-trend additions to our roundup.
Check ahead for everything we're buying to welcome the warm(er) weather...