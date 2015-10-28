As you well know, we love discussing the latest and greatest in hair color here at R29. But all our guidance and inspiration would be useless if it weren't balanced with the tips and tricks necessary to take care of your colour at home. From keeping your blonde hair looking salon-perfect to knowing how to grow out your colour when you're over it, we're here to help you. And today, we're gonna talk about roots. (Cue sad-trombone sound.)
Fret not! You can easily disguise roots, no matter the type. It just takes the right product and a little know-how. With the help of a slew of experts giving us pointers along the way, we've put together a handy guide to all the different ways you can cover your roots between colour appointments. From no-messing-around permanent hair colour to gels that you can get rid of in a single wash, you'll find the right option for you ahead.