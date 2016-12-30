

4. Connection

Never underestimate the value of true human connections and go towards the people who set a spark in your soul.



Soul connections have always fascinated me. I have encountered many along my journey. Beyond soulmates, the connection to everyone and everything is key. To connect to someone is to share, grow and inspire. In the digital age, those connections are sometimes hard to hold onto, and, with the bustle of life, we forget how essential they are. Make time for that coffee with an old school friend or that Sunday lunch at home you always say you’ll turn up for: it is a simple addition to our lives, but an incredibly therapeutic one.



5. Transformation

You can turn can’ts into cans and dreams into plans, but first, you need to accept that life is about change. The best project you’ll ever work on is yourself: accept that change is a necessary part of that project.



Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it. Perspective and attitude shifts can go a long way.



Naturally, no one is to change for the sake of others, it is only for the sake of themselves and if they feel it is necessary to their journey. We can’t control a lot of things in life, but we can control ourselves. If you have something which isn’t going your way or something on your mind, think: how can I change in my actions, approach or outlook to make it better? We are more powerful than we think.



6. Evolution

Accept things that we cannot change. The universe is conspiring to enlighten us so let it.

Embrace change. Nothing is constant. We should not fear change, but (rather) stagnation. If everything remained the same, we would be bored!



We are ever-flowing, ever-changing. When we understand this, we will grow with joy. Life is a balance of holding on and letting go: sometimes, it is more beneficial to ourselves to do the latter. Think of that thing currently weighing you down right now and make a list of the benefits of remembering or keeping it, then a list of the cons. The cons list is longer, isn’t it? Let it go, as it no longer serves you on your journey.