Please Stop Shaming My Hair-Washing Habits

Still, I die a little inside every time someone shames me for washing my hair every day. I wonder, Does my hair really look that bad? When you say my hair looks "clean," is that actually code for "dry and lifeless"? It's hard not to internalise the notion that daily hair-washing is the worst possible thing you could do to your tresses (you know, because hot tools are so much better). But that's when I have to remind myself that at the end of the day, if my hair-washing ritual doesn't scream "cool girl" to all who pass by, it's okay. I think I can live with that just fine.