I Tried £190 Of Honest Beauty Products. Here Are My Thoughts

Alongside Glow Hub, Beauty Pie and CeraVe, Honest Beauty is one of the most hyped up skincare brands right now.
If you've followed the brand's journey from the beginning, you'll know it isn't exactly new. Founded by none other than actor Jessica Alba in 2011, Honest Beauty already has legions of loyal fans in the US thanks to its focus on transparency and safe ingredients. It also boasts cruelty-free status, champions verified ingredients, supports charitable causes and features a handful of vegan products.
Honest Beauty recently landed at Boots and Cult Beauty in the UK and it has piqued the interest of skincare and makeup lovers everywhere, even becoming one of the most googled beauty brands. What's worth your money? Click through to read our honest reviews, from serum and moisturiser to mascara and lipstick.
