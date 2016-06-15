Denim shorts? You have every cut in every colour. Bikinis? How many is too many? Summer dresses? You've lost count. Suffice to say, your holiday wardrobe is pretty well-stocked. And with British weather like we've had of late, it's getting very little airing and therefore in rather good nick. Swings and roundabouts.
So, put that onesie back on the rail; you don't need it. Instead invest in some key accessories that will add a bit of SS16 to your existing summer get ups. It's all about how you wear it, after all.
From your weekend in Ibiza, to your week of fly-and-flop in Greece, through to that festival on the beach, these accessories are sure to add that je ne sais quoi to any outfit.
