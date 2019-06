Are You Allergic To These So-Called Histamine Foods?

We know that biogenic amines such as histamine increase when food ripens, ages, and spoils, Dr. Irani says. That's why "histamine is most often found in fermented foods," such as wine and cheese, she adds. Other examples of fermented foods include kimchi, pickles, and cured meats. It's hard to measure how much histamine a food contains, because amounts can vary depending on how long it ferments or even how it's stored. Some people also claim that certain foods can naturally be "histamine liberators," meaning they release histamine, such as avocados, citrus fruits, and eggplant. However, there's no scientific proof that this is the case, she adds. And others swear that egg whites and chocolate are histamine bombs and should be avoided.