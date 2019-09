"Herringbone sectioning is basically the application of highlights on a horizontal angle rather than a standard straight line," Francesca Dixon, senior colourist at Hari’s , told R29. "The technique allows you to follow the hairline, catching any fine, baby hairs, making it great for those with difficult hairlines. It also allows you to get as close to the scalp as possible, so the results create an overall much softer colour, with regrowth coming through at a diagonal angle. Because of the way the colour grows out, you don't see any of the harsh, straight lines or 'stripes' which are typical of highlight colour regrowth, which means you get more out of your colour – I'd say around two weeks extra without those obvious roots coming through."