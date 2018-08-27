Toasted Coconut Is The New, Instagram-Approved Hair Trend For Autumn

Toasted coconut ? I lightened my girl @ssstepph34 with @wellahair lightener, cut off about 5 inches and toner her with my a special concoction of my own✨ #hairbesties #blondes #toastedcoconut #balayage #transformation

A post shared by Marco Hinojosa (@marked.by.marco) on Aug 23, 2018 at 10:37pm PDT