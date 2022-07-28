Pride Is In Full Swing – Here’s Our Guide To Going All Out

Before you step out to celebrate, clue yourself up on the true meaning of Pride and its history. It's so much more than a party. It all started on 28th June 1969, when the LGBTQIA+ community of New York's Greenwich Village stood up against the police as they tried to raid the Stonewall Inn. This uprising sparked a series of protests that lasted into July and ignited a movement that quickly reached the UK. Our own chapter of the Gay Liberation Front formed the following year and on 1st July 1972 over 2,000 people joined them to march through central London to Hyde Park to demand the freedom to live without persecution. Since then, Pride has grown exponentially, with many reclaiming the word 'queer', which was previously used to insult LGBTQIA+ people, to empower themselves. This has led to the event becoming more inclusive, more popular and an even bigger occasion – but its core message has remained the same. Pride is about standing up for LGBTQIA+ rights, our expression and our freedom, showing unity and celebrating our progress.