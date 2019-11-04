Where once I had to carefully plan every aspect of my eating for the day, snacks included, I can now walk in anywhere and buy something to satisfy a sweet or salty craving. But I’ve found the branding of so many of these snacks as healthy or 'good for you' and – more sinister – 'guilt free' jarring, especially as more and more varieties make their way onto the market. Legume substitutes and lower sodium powder flavourings, fruit, nuts and chia seeds reformed into bars, balls, crisps, puffs and even fake jerkies all pride themselves on being the better choice, whether it’s by virtue of being good for you, or for the planet. "We are not like the bad snacks of your childhood," these labels seem to say. "We’re on your team and we know you want to make good choices, so why not buy me! It can’t hurt, right?"