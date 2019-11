Irrespective of what they're made of, a lot of these products rely on something called the ' health halo ' effect – where consumers overestimate the healthfulness of a single item based on one claim – in order to keep us buying in. In a culture where we’ve been taught to be wary of additives and hyper-processed food, anything that sets itself up in opposition must therefore be good. If it’s free from dairy AND high in protein, it’s got that good-for-you glow, irrespective of what else may be in it. Emer Delaney, a spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association and registered dietitian tells me that advertisers will often deliberately be misleading, especially in instances of health claims. "Advertising can be very powerful and misleading, and the food industry hasn't always been as transparent as it could be: they would love people to think they are healthier options and quite often they're not." She goes on to say that these healthy snacks are expensive and can actually be high in calories. "If for example they're 'low fat', loads of the fat has been replaced with sugar. I think people are very confused these days. They're looking for quick fixes, they want to be healthy, they think they are being healthy, but actually they're not always."