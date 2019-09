7 Reasons You Need More Fat In Your Life

Leon believes most people underestimate how much fat they need. Between 20% and 35% of your calories should come from fat, she says. The average woman in her 20s, for example, should consume about 60 to 73 grams of fat. That's the equivalent of 4 to 5 tablespoons of peanut butter, 13 to 16 teaspoons of butter, or 16 to 18 6-once cartons of 2% yogurt (though we wouldn't necessarily recommend eating that much butter in one sitting, unless it just really sounds awesome to you). Other sources of healthy fat include salmon, almonds, and avocado. Omega-3s, which can be found in nuts, seeds, and fish, are especially important. As a quick and easy way to get more healthy fats in your diet, you can cook with olive oil or coconut oil or switch to 2% or full-fat dairy. But as with anything, there is such a thing as too much fat, especially when it comes to trans fats, like the ones found in baked goods, and saturated fats, like those in red meat. According to the government's dietary guidelines , saturated fats should make up 10% or less of your daily calories to keep your risk of heart disease at a minimum. Overall, though, it's not healthy to cut out an entire food group — especially one with so many proven benefits. You need fat in your food and on your body, and you don't need to skip out on anything you enjoy to be healthy.