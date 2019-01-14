Dinner Recipes So Tasty, You'll Actually Enjoy Making Them

When life gets hectic, it might be easy to forgo a proper dinner and just grab something quick on the way home from work. But dinner is one of my favourite meals of the day — especially when I can spend it with my wife and kids — because it fosters community, conversation and human interaction. Even if you don’t have a family of your own or your immediate relatives don’t live in the same city or town, eating a nourishing meal in the evening alone or with a friend can be cathartic.
Wild salmon, which is extremely easy to prepare, is my favourite go-to dinner. It’s one of the best sources of Omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, which are all key nutrients for brain health. Don’t like fish? How about a cast-iron prepped steak with buttery cauliflower mash for a good dose of protein and vitamin C? Or, a tropical quinoa salad for a meatless meal.
Add these hearty meals to good company, and you’re sure to have a great night.
