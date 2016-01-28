Anyone who’s been wedding dress shopping can attest to the fact that it isn’t always easy to narrow it down to "the one." So it makes sense that more brides are deciding to don two different gowns for their big day. The more the merrier, right?
But when Hayley Paige, who designs bridal wear for a living, was planning her own wedding, she took it to the next level. Paige opted for not two, not three, but four different looks for her North Lake Tahoe nuptials to husband Danny Wallis.
The NYC-based designer selected each dress for a specific purpose, with styles that ranged from a modern crop top gown to a classic and sparkly floor-length stunner.
"I think it’s important to tell more than one story," Paige tells us. "I felt like this was such a celebratory platform to go over-the-top and see what I could pull off. If I had more time, there would have been more gowns."
Ahead, gorgeous photos from the couple’s epic day, which boasted fairytale-esque touches like a blue-hued unicorn, a boat, confetti canons, and of course, four head-turning outfit changes.
