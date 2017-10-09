Why I Hate My Birthday

But not for the obvious reason of hating growing older, which is many people’s reasoning for going into hibernation at the same time of year each year. Ageing doesn’t scare me; I think there’s something exciting about slowly bulldozing through the age boxes on official forms because the best people I know are older people: my radical grandma, Vera Duckworth (RIP), Madonna, Celine Dion, Gandalf The Great, Cher. It’s easy for me to say, I know, as someone who is male presenting, as there is far less societal pressure on me to stay ‘looking young’. But personally, there’s something liberating about accepting that your days as a stinky, broke adolescent are over, and instead gliding shamelessly towards the days where you own walls full of really smart-looking books that you've never read. Those heady days when your niece’s boyfriend comes to visit you “in London!!” and is kind of uncomfortable because of the amount of tasteless homoerotic art you have brazenly around the house (and, obviously, because you’re making very unmistakable come-to-bed eyes at him every time your niece goes to the loo).