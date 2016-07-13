You probably don't need to be told happiness is good for your health. You can feel it.
But the affects of happiness on your physical health are large enough that scientists and researchers have investigated the connection, noting improvements in stress, heart health, and even the immune system.
Yes, there are studies that show that daily affirmations don't work for everyone. But wise words from famous women, film, and literature can still be inspiring — even if they don't manage to change your life, and make you a healthier person. At the very least, they'll improve your mood. At their best, they can power you through the hectic work day.
Ahead, we've compiled a list of real talk from celebrities, authors, film characters, and wise women. May these quotes inspire you and help you weather it all!