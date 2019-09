Chanel Just Served Up The Dreamiest Half-Up Bridal Hair

When scrolling through bridal hair looks , it's easy to pin the top contenders into two camps — up or down — and then proceed to agonise over which vibe most represents you. Am I a boho bride? A classic bride? A sexy bride? A minimal bride ? You can take an online quiz (or 10) to figure out where you land, or you can find your sweet spot somewhere in the middle with a half-up hairstyle that manages to look romantic and modern all at once.