These Hair-Colour Transformations Will Blow Your Mind

When it comes to the latest and greatest in hair colour, we leave nosalon unturned. We've reported on everything from niche colour trends made for the brave to universally-flattering tones on the verge of becoming huge. But for every enviable, can't-look-away, after-hair-colour shot, it's easy to forget what existed before that big appointment. And it's not always pretty.Last week, we talked a lot about colour correction , a term that might send shivers down your spin if you've ever had a botched colour job. (Or, let's be honest, if you've ever given yourself a botched colour job.) Suffice to say, colour correction is expensive, sometimes very time-consuming, and even a bit scary — but what the best colourists can do to transform hair from eeek to oooh is also downright amazing.Naturally, the most jaw-dropping looks can be found on Instagram — the app that's proven to be the hairstylist's most important portfolio — and the place to show off before-and-after split screens of their most advanced work. To prove that no job is too large, no regrowth too long, no blond too brassy, we've rounded up a few of the most noteworthy transformations coming from L.A.'s top colourists.Ahead, 25 before-and-afters that will blow your mind — and the must-follow accounts for continued inspiration.