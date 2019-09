My new role started at FOURTEENJAY, a salon in the heart of NYC's Tribeca neighbourhood, where I learned from two of the salon's master colourists before taking on a client of my own. Even though my client, Emily, is a personal friend of mine, I was instructed to treat her like any other customer that walked in the front door. That means I offered her food and drinks from the salon's menu, massaged her hands with moisturising lotion, and made sure she was comfortable through the entire experience. But let's back up for a sec...