My day started with a crash course in colour theory before moving onto custom colour formulation, application, and, finally, a lesson in blowouts and styling. Working alongside colourist Deanna, we lightened Emily's hair before adding the copper colour she wanted. The whole process was extremely meticulous. My stress came not only from the physical, on-your-feet-all-day nature of this job, but from the idea that a person's physical appearance was riding on my performance. (Eek!) Check out the video above to see how I did...